So Nasty & So Rude: Kenya Claps Back At Phaedra Dissing Her Divorce Party—& THIS Person Chimes In

Kenya Moore Responds To Phaedra Parks’ Divorce Party Shade

The short-lived friendship between Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore is officially over.

Kenya recently clapped back at Phaedra after the attorney BLASTED her for throwing her a divorce party.

During Sunday’s RHOA episode, Kenya took it upon herself to mark the end of Cynthia and Phaedra’s marriages with a joint divorce bash that included a freaky game of “pin the kiss on the penis.”

Unfortunately for her however, Phaedra was none too pleased by the mockery of the “sacrament of marriage” so she stormed out and told Porsha that she was disgusted that the host was the “trifling woman” who was texting her husband.

“When I was married, Kenya continuously flirted with husband. So no wonder she’s celebrating,” said Phaedra. “It’s just on a whole ‘nother level of skanky,” Parks said. “Maybe she’s happy? Maybe she can finally have her chance with Apollo.”



Kenya then confronted Phaedra and noted that Apollo admitted to lying about their texts during the two-year-old incident. She then called her “ugly” for bringing back up the accusations.

“Whatever you’re trying to say I had a thing in was probably a grain of sand,” said Kenya. “You are ugly for saying something like that to me and you are not a real person. You are not being real. You sit up on your high horse — telling us we’re going to forgive everyone. And then the very person that tries to bring us together, tries to do the opposite.”

Kenya continued her shade on Twitter and noted that while Phaedra’s talking about the sacrament of marriage, she was talking to Mr. Chocolate before Apollo went to prison.

Ooop!

She also thinks Phaedra’s a snake.



Can you blame her???

