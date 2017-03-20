Did Tristan Put A Ring On It? Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Sparkler At Lakers Game With Kourtney And Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian Roots For Boyfriend Tristan Thompson While Fueling Engagement Rumors

We see you Khloé! Out here rooting for a new ring and we don’t mean the championship kind! Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen several indications that Khloe Kardashian is trying to lock down her man Tristan Thompson PERMANENTLY… There have been multiple stories about how they’ve discussed marriage, talk from her about loving being a homebody with him and her best friend Malika recently told a tabloid she’s unbelievably happy. This weekend Khloe was spotted rocking a sparkler on her ring finger at dinner with Tristan Saturday and for courtside appearances for the Cavs games Saturday against the Clippers (Cavs lost) and Sunday against the Lakers (Cavs won).

Have a look at the hardware for yourself and let us know if you think she and Tristan got engaged already or if she’s just fueling the rumor mill.

Oh and hit the flip to see who else was at the Lakers game.