Guess The Athlete’s Feet

- By Bossip Staff
Adrien Broner says God finessed him in the foot department

Which Baller Showed Off His Crazy Looking Toes On Instagram?

Damn… Toes like that we’re not even sure a mama could love! Over the weekend an athlete who is known for dressing sharp and talking a whole lotta trash put his own feet on blast. We’re not sure what inspired him to expose so much but we gotta say — EWWWWWWWWWWWW! Feet look like all his life he had to fight (that’s a hint by the way.) Dude’s toenails look like baby ginsu knives!

Hit the flip to find out which athlete put these hurt toes on the gram!

I'm Blessed to be in this position In my life but GOD finessed me on my feet……. #StillGotLoveForUDoe 😂😂😂

A post shared by Adrien Broner (@adrienbroner) on

Damn AB! Boxer Adrien Broner isn’t shy about bragging about his accomplishments so at least he can admit his feet aren’t his strong suit. Great fighter though.

Ladies, could you love a man with feet like that? Does the money make it ok? Or would you make him keep his socks on in the bed?

