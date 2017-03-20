Dyin’ For Donks: Florida Woman Dead From Brazilian Butt Lift In Same Office Where Another Woman Died

Florida Mother Dead After Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery Goes Wrong

Ladies, whatever type of a$$ God gave you is plenty. Promise.

Don’t end up like Florida mother Ranika Hall and countless other women who have lost their lives trying to pump up their ironing-board cakes.

According to NBCMiami, Ranika was looking to reshape her butt after a recent pregnancy and went to Eres Plastic Surgery in Hialeah, Florida to get fitted for a new fatty.

You might not be familiar with Eres Plastic Surgery, but it used to be called Encore Plastic Surgery and was owned by someone else. Sadly, this place is responsible for a LOT of deaths:

The Hialeah surgery center is the same location where Heather Meadows, 29, died in May 2016. Meadows also had the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure. When Meadows died, the facility was known as Encore Plastic Surgery and had a different owner. The location has been a plastic surgery center for at least a decade but has changed names three times and owners multiple times in those ten years. The NBC 6 Investigators have uncovered the deaths of 11 women after plastic surgery since 2010. Most of those deaths involved Brazilian Butt Lifts. Centers are required to report the deaths to the state, but there is no easy way for the public to find out if a death has happened at a facility.

So. F**king. Sad. Life is dangerous enough without risking it for a few “likes” on the ‘gram.

Imagine what the family has to tell this woman’s infant daughter when she gets older…smfh.

