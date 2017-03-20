SMH: No Charges For Guards Who Let Black Inmate Die In 2-Hour Long Scalding Shower

No Charges For Guards After Inmate Scalded To Death

An inmate at a Florida correction facility suffered a horrible death when guards forced him to take a scalding hot shower, now they are free from punishment. According to Miami Herald, Darren Rainey, an inmate at the Dade Correctional Institution, was serving a prison sentence for cocaine possession back 2012 when guards forced him out of his cell and into a shower, where they locked the door. The guards then turn the shower on the highest setting from outside of the door, the temperature predicted to have gotten as high as 180 degrees.

Rainey, 50 years-old at the time, could be heard screaming from other inmates “I can’t take it anymore”.

After nearly two hours, the guards went in to check on him. Rainey was found dead on, with his body laying in three inches of water. His skin had begun to peel off, flecks of it floating next to him, as the Miami Herald reported.

After a more than 2-year investigation, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released a 101-page report calling Rainey’s death an accident and clearing the four guards involved on Friday. It was determined in the report that Sgt. John Fan Fan, or officers Cornelius Thompson, Ronald Clarke and Edwina Williams did nothing in the incident that “required” criminal charges.