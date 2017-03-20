Hide His Phone! Tyrese Is Still In His Feelings On Social Media Over People Calling His Wife A White Girl

Tyrese Rubs Happiness With Wife In Haters Faces AGAIN

We thought Tyrese had put all these issues over his fair-skinned exotical wife to bed weeks ago but apparently not. The actor/singer/rapper took to Instagram again Sunday with a post in tribute to his newlywed wife Samantha.

We guess he was just trying to beat the haters in the comments section to the punch because most of the caption was dedicated to letting the world know how happy he and his Mrs. are — how she’s got her Masters degree and he owns his masters — AND how people think she’s white.

Now……. Guys go ahead be yourself…… we will be in the bed cuddles, loves and hugs and I’m sure you’re going to see to it that we’re entertained…… Let’s start by arguing that she’s a white girl – yeah that’s a good start…… Get it all out your system! Say whatever it is you want – just know….. We good over here…… #TheGibsons #SheGotHerMasters and #iOWNMyMasters #VoltronRecordzChairman

Do you think Tyrese is only making things worse by continuing to harp on the situation — or is he just being protective of his bae? Lovely picture of her btw!

Keep doing y’all.

