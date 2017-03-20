More Life: Dave Chappelle Talks In-Depth About Escaping Fame, Fear And Big Return To Comedy [Video]

Dave Chappelle Talks About His Retreat From Fame And What Brought Him Back

Dave Chappelle’s two new Netflix comedy specials drop tomorrow and suffice to say we are pretty excited.

Dave say down with Oprah’s BFF Gayle King to talk about his life ever since he decided to remove himself from the sunken place known as Comedy Central…

What a brilliant mind this brotha has. Can’t wait until tomorrow.

