Ain’t Over: Tyson Beckford STILL Wants To Fade ‘Drugged Doing’ Chris Brown

Tyson Beckford Thinks Chris Brown Is On Drugs

Remember when Breezy got into that nasty beef with Tyson Beckford after he took a picture with Karrueche? Well after the singer threatened to sic the Fruit Town Pirus on Tyson….

the model’s still holding a grudge.

On Sunday Tyson appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” alongside Kenya Moore and was asked by Andy Cohen what would happen if he was stuck in an elevator with Breezy.

“One of us is coming out alive and it’s me,” said Tyson. “I still don’t got no respect for dude.”

He also added that he thinks he’s on drugs and Kenya Moore chimed in.

Tyson: “I feel bad for him, drugs is a motherf***. I think he really needs to check himself for that. It’s a bad thing, it’s probably out of his control.” Andy Cohen: What drugs do you think he’s on? Tyson: “I don’t even know bro….” Kenya Moore: “The same ones Matt’s on.”

Surprisingly Breezy’s yet to respond—-but we’re sure it’s coming.

What do YOU think about Tyson Beckford still beefing with Breezy???