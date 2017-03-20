One Helluva Story: “Don’t Run” Rapper Casanova Talks Robbery, Prison, Taxstone And Changing His Life On The Breakfast Club [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
The Breakfast Club Interviews “Don’t Run” Rapper Casanova
You may not be familiar with Casanova, but we feel pretty confident that if you watch this Breakfast Club interview it’ll be hard to ignore him. He’s served serious prison time and he’s he’s changed his life for the better.
It’s one helluva story.
How real is that?
Image via Instagram