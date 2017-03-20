Daddy’s Girl: Future Brings Baby Future To Celebrate Daughter Londyn’s Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
Future’s Daughter Turns 8
Future is a so proud of his daughter Londyn, that he posted pictures from her 80’s themed birthday party to share his adoration with everyone. The little princess turned 8 this year and her daddy couldn’t be more ecstatic. Londyn’s birthday festivities included roller blading and dressing head to toe, 80’s style, in designer Moschino. Not too shabby for 8 years old!
But of course, only the best for the daughter of Purple Reign King Future. Future says himself that he’s spoiling her FOREVER. Too cute.
Londyn got to share her special day with her brother, baby Future. Londyn’s mom is Future’s ex-girlfriend India Jai, who stopped to pose with both children. You can see India Jai, Londyn and baby Future after the flip.