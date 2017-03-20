“Wire Tapp” Deez: FBI Director James Comey Confirms Investigation Into Trump Campaign Ties To Russia

James Comey Says FBI Is Investigating Trump Campaign Ties To Russia

If Donald thought that he could make his shady shenanigans go away simply by calling reports of impropriety “fake news”, he’s got another think coming…

This morning, CNN is reporting that FBI director James Comey confirmed that there IS an ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign to determine whether or not they colluded with the Russia government to affect our Presidential election.

Prior to that, Director Comey said he has ZERO information or evidence to support the lyin’ a$$ President’s claim that former POTUS Barack Obama had Trump Tower “wire tapped” for surveillance.

Comey also publicly confirmed for the first time that his agency is investigating alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign and whether any crimes may have been committed during last year’s election campaign. “That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts,” Comey said in his opening statement to the committee.

Donald’s house of card might just be tumbling down if more threads continue to unravel about his bromance with Vladimir Putin and his band of Vodka-sippin’ sticky-fingered peers.

