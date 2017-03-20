Here’s What You Can Expect From Molly On Season 2 Of ‘Insecure’

Someone we actually LOVE…

Yvonne Orji Talks “Insecure”

It’s no secret that we’re not only fans of Issa Rae and her runaway hit “Insecure”, but of Yvonne Orji, the spunky actress who brought Molly (and all her complexities) to life.

We recently chatted with our HBO bae about all things “Insecure” and what fans can expect next from her “broken p***y” having character when season 2 returns Sunday, July 23.

On season 1:

“I think we were just really happy to be a part of it. You do stuff because you care about it, you do stuff because you like it. We weren’t filming like ‘Yo, this is the day that everybody’s gonna go crazy!’ This the real MVP son!” We were just like, ‘This is great and we hope everyone else thinks it’s great.’ It’s such a blessing to be a part of it. People really got invested and that’s what you hope for.”

On why women relate to Molly:

“She’s a beautiful mess. We all have those pockets n our lives when we’re feeling it like, ‘Yo I got this joint down’ and those other pockets where we’re like, ‘I may need to do some spring cleaning but not today’ and you keep pushing it off. I think people relate to that, people come up to me and say ‘I used to be Molly.’ Especially with black women in their mid 30s, early 30s, it’s like we got work in order but why don’t nobody love me? Why has nobody said they wanna put my love on top? You get dudes who say, ‘Well you just gotta smile more.’ Kill yo self, I smile all the time. ‘You gotta be more open’—what does that mean?! Or ‘Your standards are too high.’ No, I have two degrees, my standards should be high. With work we you can say, ‘If I stay late, if I get all my papers done, I’ll be eligible for a promotion in two years.’ Bam! That’s something you can plan for and strategize. Matters of the heart, you can’t plan that.”

Who got a cousin at Colgate? #AboutThatEndorsementDealTho #iBeFlossingAndWhatnot #ComeThruObamacare #BlackWomenInHollywood #Essence 📸: @michaelrowephoto A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

On Issa and Molly’s relationship dynamic:

“I think in season 2 their goal is to keep each other in check. Season 2 is gonna be a reckoning of sorts where they’re like ‘what are we doing?’ What does this life look like and how do we get what we want from this life? The show is called “Insecure” for a reason, Lawrence had his own insecurities, even Daniel [did], but no matter how adaptable they are and able to function, they have their own insecurities. I think they’re both gonna do a good job of checking each other in Season 2.”



On what’s next for Molly:

“I think the writers have done a really good job of going deep. In season 1 of any show you’re establishing characters, in season 2 you get a little bit more backstory. I think we get a little bit more of Molly trying to figure out how to get a win. Will she stumble, you know like Michelle Obama says—sometimes when they go low you go high. Molly’s definitely gonna be doing some soul searching.”

The complete first season of “Insecure” will be available on Blu-rayTM and DVD tomorrow March 21, 2017.

