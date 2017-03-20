Celebrity Seeds: Gilbert Arenas Throws 10th Birthday Party For Son Alijah

FORMER NBA ALL STAR GILBERT ARENAS THROWS BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR 10 YEAR OLD SON ALIJAH

Over the weekend Gilbert Arenas planned a basketball themed birthday party for his 10-year old son Alijah. The party was hosted at an indoor raceway in Thousand Oaks, CA. Guests enjoyed a 77 ft bounce house, face painting, an all-you-can-eat ice cream truck, custom donut burgers, unlimited racing, video games and more. The music was provided by 13 year old DJ phenomenon DJ Kiss.

In attendance were some of Hollywood’s most elite offspring; Daniel Gibson Jr (son of Keyshia Cole & Booby Gibson), Jessie & D’Lila Combs (daughters of Diddy & Kim Porter), Mariah and Madison Epps (daughters of Mike Epps), Heaven Hart (daughter of Kevin Hart) and more. During the party, Alijah was showered with tons of gifts and was also presented with a 28 foot birthday cake.

Awww it’s so good to see a softer side of Gilbert, riiiight?

Photo Credit: The Nottingham Group (@nottinghamgroup)