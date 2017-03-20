11-Year-Old Master Chef Junior Winner Interviews Michelle Obama

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that our former First Lady, Michelle Obama, would be making an appearance on the Fox show, Master Chef Junior.

This past Thursday, we got to see that episode. 11-year-old Justise Mayberry won the cooking challenge with her pan-seared shrimp and vegetables from the White House garden. What was particularly special about it was the fact that the the 9-year-old winner of the competition

And as a result of her win Justise was invited not only to the White House's Kid State Dinner, she was also given the opportunity to interview Mrs. Obama.

[madamenoire]

According To A Source, Rasheeda’s Overwhelmed With Explaining Kirk Frost’s ‘Side Baby’ To Their Kids

If you’re an avid watcher of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, then you know that Rasheeda and her husband of 17 years, Kirk Frost, have been going through it. And if you didn’t, then you probably heard about it through the grapevine or social media.

After last week’s shocking episode revealed that Kirk had a love child with another woman, there’s been much chatter surrounding their rollercoaster relationship that’s played out on television. A source told HollywoodLife.com that the situation left Rasheeda devastated.

“It’s one thing when people Rasheeda doesn’t know ask questions about Kirk and his love child,” the source said. “She can handle that. But when her kids are now asking, that’s when she breaks.”

[madamenoire]

Gucci Mane Reveals New Autobiography Title And Cover

Gucci Mane has mentioned the book in interviews and it was announced that he signed a deal with Simon & Schuster. Now it looks like everything is coming into fruition.

While autobiographies are usually written towards the end of an artist’s career, Gucci Mane‘s story is an exception. Since he came on the scene in the early 2000s his life and career have gone through several reincarnations, the latest being his new sober, post-prison lifestyle.

The book was co-written with music journalist Neil Martinez-Belkin who has been published in Noisey, SPIN and is a former music editor at XXL. It is scheduled to drop on September 19 and is available for pre-order here.

[hiphopwired]