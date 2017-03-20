R.I.P. Frick & Frack?!! Here’s The EXPLOSIVE Tea About Phaedra Allegedy Coming Out At The RHOA Reunion…

RHOA Reunion: Phaedra’s Lies Allegedly EXPOSED

We hear peach bombs are dropping left and right at this season’s reunion of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. We reported earlier on a a rumor about Todd spilling tea on Porsha, alleging she and Apollo engaged in a pre-prison smash session together. Porsha confirmed this tea is FAKE by responding with this video.

That wasn’t the BIGbombshell dropped at the reunion special–there is alleged static between Phaedra and her seasonal bestie Porsha.

This tea comes from Straight From the A, and their sources confirm that Porsha and Phaedra’s relationship unravels on the stage. They claim that it starts with a montage video of all the lies Phaedra has told throughout the season. Kandi starts gunning for Phaedra and Porsha jumps in and finishes the job, revealing Phaedra as the “somebody” who told her that Todd and Kandi were going to drug and rape her.

Whoa!

Apparently that’s what had Andy Cohen’s feathers ruffled on social media– all of the Frick & Frack Tea. A seating chart floating around online shows that Kandi and Phaedra are both in the hots seats, preparing to address their beef with each other, but it sounds like Kandi didn’t need to do much. Porsha and producers K.O.-ed Phaedra all by herself.



Do you think Porsha is right to out Phaedra like that??!