Kush Chronicles: Lil Duval, Snoop Dogg And Deray Davis Star In “Grow House” [VIDEO]

“GROW HOUSE” FILM TO BE RELEASED IN THEATERS ON APRIL 20, 2017

There’s a boom in medical marijuana dispensaries in the state of California and the U.S. These facilities have reached record numbers, cropping up like Starbucks or McDonald’s. States across the nation are legalizing medical and recreational marijuana. Our two unlikely heroes, Darius (DeRay Davis – “EMPIRE”, “21 Jump Street”, “GI Joe”) and Pat (Lil Duval – “Scary Movie 5″,”Meet the Blacks”), figure they can help the medical marijuana movement, but mainly help themselves by trying to grow their own cannabis and selling their crop to the dispensaries. Only one problem, knowing how to smoke marijuana doesn’t mean you know how to grow it.

After taking a trip to “Dr. Doobie” (Malcolm McDowell – “Entourage”, “The Mentalist”, “Home Alone”) to become legally certified growers, they gain access to a Bel Air mansion to use as a “grow house.” Although they convince Snoop Dogg (played as himself) to fund their operation, our heroes soon discover what can grow wrong, will go wrong in this comedy of errors.

Watch the trailer below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Fuf0KRAKPY

STARRING: DERAY DAVIS, LIL DUVAL, SNOOP DOGG, MARTIN STAR, FAIZON LOVE & MALCOLM MCDOWELL

Los Angeles, CA (March 20, 2017) – Whoever said, “money doesn’t grow on trees” never met Darius, Pat and their friends. Fans of comedy have a hilarious new film to celebrate – Hollyweed Films presents “Grow House” starring DeRay Davis, Lil’ Duval, Martin Starr, Snoop Dogg, Faizon Love, Malcolm McDowell, and Lin Shaye, as well features a cameo by Charlamagne The God.

“Grow House” will be released in theaters April 20, 2017 and was written and directed by Mark “DJ Pooh” Jordan.

Soundtrack Available on Priority Records

New single “The Bong Song”

Featuring BReal, Xzibit & Garrick Grant. Produced by FredWhreck