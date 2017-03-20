No Problems: Chance The Rapper Dodges Child Support Drama By Being A Reasonable Adult In Court

Chance The Rapper Reaches Quick And Painless Child Support Settlement

Problems? Ain’t no problems. Not with him.

According to TMZ, Chance The Rapper isn’t about to forfeit all his goodwill by behaving like a b!tc#a$$ baby daddy.

The Chicago MC appeared in court today along with the mother of his child to make a quick and painless settlement in regards to his child support payments.

Sounds like Chance and Kirsten Corley had already reached an agreement when they went before “ya honor” to submit their idea.

Although the terms were not disclosed, its fair to assume that with all the money Chancellor is making these days, Lil’ Kensli will be well-taken care for a long time to come.

See. No problems.

Image via Instagram