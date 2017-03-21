Exclusive: Yvonne Orji Reveals How Issa Rae Discovered Her For ‘Insecure’

BOSSIP exclusive…

Yvonne Orji Talks “Insecure”

After already dishing to us about season 2 of “Insecure” Yvonne Orji revealed to BOSSIP how she got discovered.

According to Yvonne who does an expert job of playing perpetual dating disaster-having Molly, she first met Issa Rae at a comedy club. Unbeknownst to many Yvonne’s a stand-up comedian and it was perfect practice for her role.

“[It’s been] 10 years since I first got on a stage, that’s actually how Issa saw me. She saw me hosting and doing standup and that led to her thinking, ‘oh this girl could be funny for my show, let me tell her to audition.’ Standup was like training for me, I didn’t go to school for entertainment at all, I got my master’s in public health. Standup was my gateway drug to acting. I had my stage, I had my audience, I could try new things out, I could improv. That’s really where the training for Molly comes from.”



We love our “Insecure” bae, will you be watching season 2 of “Insecure” July 23???

The complete first season of “Insecure” is available on Blu-rayTM and DVD TODAY March 21, 2017.

