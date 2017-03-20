Bye Becky! Glenn Beck Yanks Tomi Lahren’s Host Gig After Pro Chop Shop Comments

Tomi Lahren Suspended From The Blaze For Being Pro-Choice

Glenn Beck is unhappy with ‘wishy washy’ conservative Becky, Tomi Lahren. The host has been suspended from her commenting gig at The Blaze after making some unconservative comments about abortion rights on national TV. Tomi showed up at The Real last week and revealed she supports abortion rights. According to The Daily Caller, this is what lead to her suspensions. Sources at say Tomi might be off The Blaze for good, as early as September.

Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don't personally advocate for it. I just don't think it's the government's place to dictate. https://t.co/qRjbAtJdo7 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

Tomi took to twitter to clarify her views on abortions and tried to keep it as conservative as possible. Doesn’t feel great to be on the outside of the conservative fence, now does it Tomi?