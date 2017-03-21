Here’s How Twitter Celebrated Dollar Menu White Woman Tomi Lahren Getting Suspended From Her Show
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 24
❯
❮
Tomi Lahren Suspended And Internet Rejoices
Everyone hates Tomi Lahren. She’s spouted racism, antisemitism and flat out hate speech. Well now that she’s said she’s pro choice The Blaze doesn’t want her anymore.
While this would be cause for feminists to unite to back Lahren. But…um. F*** her. Sorry. Tough teets. Let’s enjoy the celebration of her downfall instead.