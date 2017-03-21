Here’s How Twitter Celebrated Dollar Menu White Woman Tomi Lahren Getting Suspended From Her Show

Tomi Lahren Suspended And Internet Rejoices

Everyone hates Tomi Lahren. She’s spouted racism, antisemitism and flat out hate speech. Well now that she’s said she’s pro choice The Blaze doesn’t want her anymore.

conservatives: "liberals are SO unaccepting of ppl w different opinions" *tomi lahren is pro-choice* conservatives:pic.twitter.com/Z4P26tfCL3 — fruit punch (@yunggceezy) March 21, 2017

While this would be cause for feminists to unite to back Lahren. But…um. F*** her. Sorry. Tough teets. Let’s enjoy the celebration of her downfall instead.