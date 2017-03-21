Tiger Woods’ Sunken Place Hairline Got Dragged To The 18th Hole And Back

Tiger Woods’ Hairline Is Dragged

Tiger Woods has had quite the fall from grace. He was the best golfer in the world and one of the most famous sports figures of all time. But ever since he drove his cheat–mobile off the side of the road, he’s been unable to get his life in order. And now he’s showing up with a hairline that he can’t recover.

Tiger Woods discusses his hairline with @notthefakeSVP pic.twitter.com/9nuVBiWMUL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 21, 2017

The internet is none too kind and he’s been getting blasted and made fun of. It was all good a decade ago.