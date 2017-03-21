Bae Of The Day Vol. 2: Sumeet Sahni Has The Fitness Model Cheat Code

Anything is possible 🌟 . 103 lbs to 140 lbs from 2011 to 2017 . I remember always wanting to be curvier (have a nicer lower body), but I had NO idea what to do in the gym or what exactly I should be eating in order to gain mass in the areas I wanted. I would go to the gym and be confused 🤔 high reps or low reps? Cardio or no cardio? . And I was even more confused when it came to food 🍴 How much protein did I need in a day? What about carbs? Are they bad?? It was all SOOOO complicated and I felt lost 😩 . It wasn't until I started working with coaches, doing A LOT of research 🤓📚 and experimenting 🔬 on myself that I started to gain muscle and get closer to the look I wanted. . Moral of the story- you CAN transform yourself 🎉 Be patient, work hard, and begin working with a coach so you know exactly what you need to be doing in the gym and in the kitchen 💪🏽 . 📧 Email me at sumeetfit@gmail.com or click the link in bio and let's get fit together 👭 . Happy Transformation Tuesday!!!!!

