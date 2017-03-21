Bae Of The Day Vol. 2: Sumeet Sahni Has The Fitness Model Cheat Code
We already introduced to our new series Bae Of The Day. Today is Sumeet Sahni. She’s a fitness model with a body transformation that’s absolutely crazy. And she claims it’s natural, too.
Anything is possible 🌟 . 103 lbs to 140 lbs from 2011 to 2017 . I remember always wanting to be curvier (have a nicer lower body), but I had NO idea what to do in the gym or what exactly I should be eating in order to gain mass in the areas I wanted. I would go to the gym and be confused 🤔 high reps or low reps? Cardio or no cardio? . And I was even more confused when it came to food 🍴 How much protein did I need in a day? What about carbs? Are they bad?? It was all SOOOO complicated and I felt lost 😩 . It wasn't until I started working with coaches, doing A LOT of research 🤓📚 and experimenting 🔬 on myself that I started to gain muscle and get closer to the look I wanted. . Moral of the story- you CAN transform yourself 🎉 Be patient, work hard, and begin working with a coach so you know exactly what you need to be doing in the gym and in the kitchen 💪🏽 . 📧 Email me at sumeetfit@gmail.com or click the link in bio and let's get fit together 👭 . Happy Transformation Tuesday!!!!!
Whoop. Enjoy!
Everybody wants to look & feel good, but nobody wants to put in the work 💯 Real Talk! . Be the exception. Put in work when no one else is. Be the exception. Use your weekends to become a better version of you. Be the exception. Don't be afraid of putting in the work 💪🏽 . #NoLazyAssesAllowed 🙅🏽 #WinTheWeekend 🏆 #YouAreTheException 🦄
Morning Shape 🙋🏽 Eating 4-6 meals a day (healthy balance ⚖️ of protein, carbs, and fat). 1-2 cheat meals a week. Maybe a few extra cheat snacks too 🙈. Lifting 5x a week 💪🏽 And 3-4 HIIT cardio sessions a week 🏃🏽♀️💨 :: Overall I feel healthy, balanced, and happy. Goal: continue increasing my strength in the gym, grow my lower body 😁, and enjoy the process!!
No one is really busy. It all depends on what number fitness is on their priority list 💯 :: Today's the day to stop feeding yourself the same bullshit story that you are too busy, because the reality is: everybody's busy. Everybody has work (maybe even school), everybody has a family, everybody has a social life, everybody has stress, and everybody has problems & past failures. :: It's YOUR responsibility to take action and make today better than yesterday. Stop being the victim and become the hero of your own life 🌟 :: #MotivatedAF #MakeShitHappen #TheGrindIncludesFriday :: www.SumeetFit.com (link in bio)