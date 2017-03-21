More Tatts: Drake Commemorates The Release Of His Long-Awaited 7th Album With 2 New…Interesting Tattoos

Drake Gets New Tattoos For “More Life”

On top of hit songs and rotating accents…Drake has become known for his assortment of interesting, tiny tattoos. What better occasion to add to his collection than the release of his latest album.

Drake was across the pond in Europe when “More Life” went live over the weekend, and made sure to add not one, but two new minuscule mementos to his shoulders for the occasion. Drake went under the needle with famed tattoo artist Niki Norberg to get his new ink handled:

First up, the pink flower with the bee that has come to be the symbol of the OVO “playlist” the Toronto rapper just released over the weekend:

While he was at it, Drizzy decided to honor his original Twitter and Tumblr handle. Who remembers the @DrakkarDNoir days?

Interesting choices, right? What do you think of Drizzy’s new ink?