ProtectSade: Drake Took A Pic With Sade And The Internet Lost Its Damn Mind

Drake And Sade Take A Pic

Sade is one of the more mysterious and reclusive celebrities out there. She is rarely seen and rarely takes pics. So imagine our shock to see Drake snapping a pic with Sade. The internet, of course, remembers what he did to J. Lo just this week: he banged her and got a sample of her voice cleared for his album before peace-ing out.

So the internet got very worried about this picture and what it means. Basically everyone wanted him to keep his damn hands off of her! Dammit! Click through and watch the panic.