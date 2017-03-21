It’s A Wrap: Mel B Files For Divorce From Hubby Stephen Belafonte After 10 Years Of Marriage

Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte

Another one bites the dust…

After 10 years of matrimony-dom, Melanie “Scary Spice/Mel B” Brown has filed for divorce from husband Stephen Belafonte.

People acquired the divorce papers. In the file, Mel B lists the date of separation as December 28, requests joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison Brown Belfonte, and requests to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support.

The timing seems very sudden, especially given the fact that just last month — just over a month after the listed date of separation — Mel still seemed to have lots of love for Stephen, even dedicating a “Ten Years of Marriage” post to him:

My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger,you loved me before I even new how to really love myself,you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too xxxx #tenyearsmarried #fightfortheineyoulove #theysaiditwouldntlast #bitcheswishtheyhadthis #nowtalkaboutme A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

The couple married back in 2007 after just five months of dating and with Mel B having just given birth to daughter Angel, fathered by Eddie Murphy, only two months prior to their secret wedding.

Altogether, their blended family included 5-year-old Madison, 9-year-old Angel Iris Murphy Brown, 17-year-old Phoenix Chi Gulzar from Mel’s previous marriage, and 12-year-old Giselle Belafonte from Stephen’s previous relationship.

So sad to hear another long-term couple calling it quits like this! Especially with all their daughters.