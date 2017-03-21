Nicki Minaj Makes Her Cakes Quake To Celebrate Historic Billboard Milestone
Nicki loves to talk numbers, as we all know. And she just got even more reason to do so.
As the rap superstar has been bragging was about to come for weeks, Nicki has finally surpassed Aretha Franklin to become the woman with the most Hot 100 singles of all time.
Clocking in at 76 songs, Nicki is the most charting female artist of all time.
Man, I tell ya… God said he ain't done showing off yet. Lol. Walked off stage to find out history was made yet again today. #NoFrauds #RegretInYourTears + #ChangedIt charted this week on Billboard & I now hold the title of most Hot 100 entries in the HISTORY of BILLBOARD among women of EVERY genre. To my fans: I fkn love u guys more than I'll ever be able to put in words. Thank u so much for your unwavering love & support. God bless each & every one of you. To God be the glory. #YoungMoney #NickiInLONDON Island girl from South Side Jamaica, QUEENS!!!! NEW YORK CITY!!!!! 👅Rrraaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!!
And in true Nicki fashion, she made those questionable cakes bounce and wiggle in a patent leather skirt because…why not.
Congrats Nicki!
Instagram/Splash