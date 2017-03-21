Nicki Minaj Makes Her Cakes Quake To Celebrate Historic Billboard Milestone

- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Minaj Twerks To Celebrate 76 Charted Songs

Nicki loves to talk numbers, as we all know. And she just got even more reason to do so.

As the rap superstar has been bragging was about to come for weeks, Nicki has finally surpassed Aretha Franklin to become the woman with the most Hot 100 singles of all time.

Clocking in at 76 songs, Nicki is the most charting female artist of all time.

And in true Nicki fashion, she made those questionable cakes bounce and wiggle in a patent leather skirt because…why not.

Congrats Nicki!

Instagram/Splash

