BoycottSpur: Cowardly Caucasian Threatens To Beat Black Mother At South African Restaurant

White Man Threatens To Beat Black Mother A Spur Restaurant In Johannesburg

We can’t even explain how difficult it is to watch the following video.

It’s going to piss you off. Have you seen the movie Rosewood? Yeah, THAT kind of pissed off.

We’ll give you a little context because it may be hard to understand exactly what lead to this level of violent anger.

According to TimesLive, the white man in the video went to Spur Restaurant at Glen Shopping Centre in Johannesburg with his family for a birthday outing. His daughter came to him crying saying that another child had been bullying her in the kids’ play area.

The unidentified man approached the mother rudely to address the situation, and that is when things went “pear shaped”, as they say.

Again, let us say, this video is VERY triggering…

Real piece of s#!t this guy is.

It goes without saying that people all over the world are outraged. Why didn’t any of the Black men in the place step in? What the hell was staff doing?!?

Oh, by the way, this incident took place yesterday, the day before “Human Rights Day”.

Spur Restaurant has since released a “statement” about the incident that you can read on the next page…

