Lawsuits: Young Thug “Struggled To Keep His Lights On” According To Manager Manny Hall, And THESE People Are To Blame

Manny Hall Files $50 Million Lawsuit Against Young Thug’s Financial Company

Young Thug’s manager and his financial company are at war over who’s to blame for hundred of thousands of missing dollars. Recently, it had been reported that Thug’s manager Manny Hall was requesting large amounts of cash from Thug’s financial people and pocketing the money. Now according to TMZ, Manny is saying that’s partially a lie!

Manny says he did request a lot of cash — $200,000. But, the money was used towards private jets for Thug’s concert. Manny says David Weise and Associates, the company that handles all of Thugger’s finances is really to blame, and they are now spreading lies about him to deflect from the fact that it’s really THEM taking the cash. Manny is now filing a $50 million dollar defamation suit against them.

Manny tells TMZ that David Weise and Associates spreading emails with him requesting cash in an attempt to ruin his reputation. Manny has worked with Keyshia Cole, Nicki Minaj and other big names formally. Manny insists it was actually the finance team who screwed up Thug’s finances so bad, he went without paying his light bill and cell phone service to the point that it was cut off.

Yikes! Sounds like a headache; somebody is definitely lying here.