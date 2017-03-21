“Billions” Actor Asia Kate Dillon Talks Gender Identification And Even Ellen Says She’s “Confused” [Video]

Ellen Degeneres Reveals She’s Confused About Gender Identity Despite Being Gay

We caught a pretty interesting episode of “Ellen” yesterday when “Billions” star Asia Kate Dillon sat down with Ellen to discuss paving the way as one of TV’s first non-binary gender identifying actors. We were relieved when Ellen admitted that people expect her to understand just because she’s gay, but that she’s just as confused as anyone else — and even Asia says it took doing research for the “Billions” role for them to get it.

Is it just us or was it pure comedy when Ellen says, “You have a boyfriend!” and Asia responds, “Yes, I have a partner who self-identifies as male!”