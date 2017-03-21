Celebrity Cribs: Ellen Degeneres’ $45 Million 17-Acre Santa Barbara Compound Is Absolutely Effing Ridiculous [Photo]

Ellen Degeneres Puts $45 Million Home On The Market For Sale

Ellen Degeneres is rich as f**k. One of the benefits of being rich as f**k is owning a big azz rich as f**k house.

According to TMZ, Ellen is ready to part ways with her 17-acre, $45 million Santa Barbara compound. We’d call it a “mansion”, but that would be seriously underselling this place.

The property was built in 1930 and only houses 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. Now you might say to yourself “For $45 million I better get a whole lot more than just 6 bedrooms!”

But when you flip through the following pages you’ll see how incredible the home really is.

If we woke up here every morning we’d be ready to dance like a corny white woman too.

Images via WENN/Jim Bartsch