Two Women Hospitalized After Having Brazilian Butt Lift By Same Florida Doctor

Women Hospitalized After Having Butt Lifts At Seduction By Jardon

Remember when we told you yesterday that a woman died in Miami after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift procedure?

Well two other women who traveled to Miami for the same procedure are facing serious complications from their surgeries.

According to NBC Miami, Shabriya Hill (L) and Crystal Call (R) both flew to Florida to go under the knife at Seduction by Jardon in the Aventura neighborhood.

The two ladies had the same doctor on the same day and both were taken to Aventura hospital with life-threatening complications including kidney failure and liver infection.

Their families are now seeking answers and the doctor in question, Dr. James McAdoo has lawyered up.

An attorney for the surgeon tells NBC Miami;

“Dr. McAdoo is understanding and shares the families’ concerns over the health of their daughters. Dr. McAdoo takes every possible precaution medically necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of his patients. Every cosmetic procedure carries with it certain risks and possible complications. Dr. McAdoo is unable to discuss the specifics of each patient’s care and treatment due to patient privacy laws.”

The owner of Seduction by Jardon, Luis Jardon, also added that the women’s ailments are “known complications” from the surgery they had.

RIGHT.

