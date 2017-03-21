Race Matters: Parents Uneasy After Middle School Terrorists Chant “KKK” In Viral Video

Mini White Supremacists Spread Hate In Viral Clip Now Parents Are Uneasy

North Carolina Wake County middle school students were suspended over a video that leaked on social media of them saying some pretty offensive and racist things. The kids chanted “KKK” and “Go back to the fields of Alabama” in the clips. Parents are outraged and say the school isn’t going far enough to address the situation. The Leesville Middle School’s principal addressed parents about the video via voicemail according to The Grio.

“Here at Leesville Road Middle School, the expectation is that we adhere to high standards for all students,” Kremer said. “This video violates those standards, and its messages will not be condoned in our school.”

The school ensured parent’s that the students were being disciplined “appropriately” over their viral hate speech. A parent told ABC11 that the same three boys indicated in the video were just involved in an incident where they were throwing rocks at his daughter and other students of different races over their skin color.

Smh, if you’re interested in seeing the little white supremacist’s video, you can watch it here from ABC11.