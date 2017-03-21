What Happened To The Cakes? Video Vixen Vida Guerra Shows Off Slimmy Trimmy Bawwwdy

Vida Guerra Shows Off Slimmer Frame At CHIPS Premiere

Besides Karrine Steffans and Gloria Velez and Melyssa Ford, Vida Guerra is probably one of the most famous video vixens. Maybe we should say former video vixens. The Cuban model went on to pose for Playboy and become a bikini fitness pro — but she’s still outchea.

Vida Guerra CHIPS premiere (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News)

Vida hit the red carpet for the premiere of ‘CHIPS’ in Hollywood looking EXTREMELY different. She’s definitely lost a lot of weight, but her face also looks dramatically different. Think she’s made some “adjustments”?

Vida Guerra SplashNews

Here’s a few photos of Vida in her prime…

Vida Guerra SplashNews

They were calling her the Latina Kim Kardashian at one point. How many times have we heard that one?!?

Vida’s over 40 now but do you think she’s still got it? Hit the flip to get a better look at those famous cakes (which she’s still tooting up on Instagram!)

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Vida Guerra SplashNews

Here’s a shot of Vida’s cakes from years ago

And here’s one from her Instagram

And another…

Still dropping to the floor on all fours over 40. Guess old habits are hard to break

SplashNews

