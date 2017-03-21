What Happened To The Cakes? Video Vixen Vida Guerra Shows Off Slimmy Trimmy Bawwwdy
Vida Guerra Shows Off Slimmer Frame At CHIPS Premiere
Besides Karrine Steffans and Gloria Velez and Melyssa Ford, Vida Guerra is probably one of the most famous video vixens. Maybe we should say former video vixens. The Cuban model went on to pose for Playboy and become a bikini fitness pro — but she’s still outchea.
Vida hit the red carpet for the premiere of ‘CHIPS’ in Hollywood looking EXTREMELY different. She’s definitely lost a lot of weight, but her face also looks dramatically different. Think she’s made some “adjustments”?
Here’s a few photos of Vida in her prime…
They were calling her the Latina Kim Kardashian at one point. How many times have we heard that one?!?
Vida’s over 40 now but do you think she’s still got it? Hit the flip to get a better look at those famous cakes (which she’s still tooting up on Instagram!)
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News
Here’s a shot of Vida’s cakes from years ago
Calmness of mind is one of the beautiful jewels of wisdom. It is the result of long and patient effort in self-control. Its presence is an indication of ripened experience, and of a more than ordinary knowledge of the laws and operations of thought.- James Allen check out www.vidasworld.com link in bio 👆
And here’s one from her Instagram
And another…
Still dropping to the floor on all fours over 40. Guess old habits are hard to break
SplashNews