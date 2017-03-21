What Happened To The Cakes? Video Vixen Vida Guerra Shows Off Slimmy Trimmy Bawwwdy

At the #chipsthemovie premiere with @milainla styled by @mrjasongriffin wearing @sencouture makeup by @kolor_d_rosa A post shared by ＶＩＤＡ💋ＧＵＥＲＲＡ (@vidaguerra) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Vida Guerra Shows Off Slimmer Frame At CHIPS Premiere

Besides Karrine Steffans and Gloria Velez and Melyssa Ford, Vida Guerra is probably one of the most famous video vixens. Maybe we should say former video vixens. The Cuban model went on to pose for Playboy and become a bikini fitness pro — but she’s still outchea.

Vida hit the red carpet for the premiere of ‘CHIPS’ in Hollywood looking EXTREMELY different. She’s definitely lost a lot of weight, but her face also looks dramatically different. Think she’s made some “adjustments”?

Here’s a few photos of Vida in her prime…

They were calling her the Latina Kim Kardashian at one point. How many times have we heard that one?!?

Vida’s over 40 now but do you think she’s still got it? Hit the flip to get a better look at those famous cakes (which she’s still tooting up on Instagram!)

