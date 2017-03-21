New Twerk, Who Dis? Nicki Unleashed Slightly Improved P-Pops & Got Mixed Reviews
Twitter Vs. Nicki’s Twerks (AGAIN)
Well, well, wellllll it certainly seems like someone has been practicing her once struggly twerks in the mirror. That determined someone is Nicki Minaj who celebrated her Billboard milestone by unleashing less tragic twerks that garnered mixed reviews from across the internet.
Hit the flip for another hilariously petty roasting of Nicki’s twerks.