﻿Health Care Nazi: Trump Puts Medicaid Recipients To Work In ACA Amendment

Trump Suggests Able-Bodied Medicaid Recipients Work For Health Insurance

Donald Trump is desperate to get his ACA appeal passed after receiving much criticism from folks in his own party with the power to say Yay or Nay to the bill. House Republican leaders returned to work Monday with a list of amendments to the repeal, in an effort to satisfy the house according to CNN. They need all 216 votes to get it passed, but will putting Medicaid recipients to work do the trick?

In the bill’s amendment, Medicaid is addressed. In the old appeal, Medicaid funding would be distributed per capita, based on the “needs” of the state. Now it’s being stated that Medicaid would be given a “block grant” state to state, and those limited funds are for children and adults in the program. Both of these changes are still hugely different from Obamacare, that allows open end funding of Medicaid.

They’re also proposing that able-bodied adults in the program must be working to receive it. Conservatives have criticized Medicaid in the past for insuring 11 million able-bodied adults with out children. They’re hoping this wins the house over. Critics say that this will be a disaster for low incomers, freelancers and many American’s in between job but work hard to make ends meet.

Do you think this is a reasonable solution??