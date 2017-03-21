Florida Kush Crazies: Cops Catch Piff Puffer Stuffing A Loud Pack In His Butt During Pull-Over

Florida Cops Find Weed Sticking Out Of Suspect’s Butt Upon Arrest

The TCPalm is reporting an incident that most would find strange, but in the degenerate state of Flaw-da, it’s just another day.

31-year-old Genaro Garcia was apparently trying to evade police when he took off on a local street after being told to pull over.

All the police wanted to do was give him a ticket for his dark window tinting.

Ol’ Genaro then proceeded to toss multiple bags of Mary Jane out of his window, which became lodged in the grille of the pursuing officer’s cruiser, and hit a spike strip that effectively ended the chase.

As police approached they witnessed Genaro spitting out the weed he tried to eat, and when he was removed from the car for arrest, well…

“Also a bag containing marijuana was discovered in Mr. Garcia’s butt that was sticking out,” the report states. It’s not clear why marijuana was sticking out of Garcia’s buttocks. Further, the report did not state whether additional items were in Garcia’s buttocks. An open Modelo beer was in the center console.

‘Migo was riding dirty AND smoking dirty. Jail is the proper place for him.

Image via St. Lucie County Sheriff