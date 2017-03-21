Thandie Newton Can’t Work In The UK Because She Doesn’t Want To Play Someone “Racially Abused”

Thandie Newton Talks About Her Experiences With Racism And Sexism In Hollywood

We love us some Thandie! We are especially loving how the 44-year-old has become vocal about racism and dealing with sexual harassment in the film industry.

In her most recent interview, Newton reveals she isn’t really able to find work to her liking in Great Britain, where she was born.

“I love being [in the UK], but I can’t work, because I can’t do ‘Downton Abbey,’ can’t be in ‘Victoria,’ can’t be in ‘Call the Midwife,’” Newton, who lives in Los Angeles, told Sunday Times Magazine. “Well, I could, but I don’t want to play someone who’s being racially abused.” “I’m not interested in that, don’t want to do it,” she added. Despite a career that spans decades, Newton explained how it’s “slim picking” for non-white actors when many series focus on events from the past. “There just seems to be a desire for stuff about the royal family, stuff from the past, which is understandable, but it just makes it slim pickings for people of color,” she explained, adding that she’s had to overcome many other obstacles during her career. “I’m talented at what I do, but I’ve had to struggle against racism and sexism. But I’m glad of it, in a way, that I survived and overcame.”

We loved Thandie’s portrayal of Maeve on “Westworld.” She currently stars in the BBC drama “Line of Duty,” is set to return for season 2 of “Westworld” and appear in the “Star Wars” Han Solo movie.

