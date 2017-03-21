Half Somali Former N.C. Police Chief Detained Almost 2 Hours Over “Muslim Sounding” Name

Ex North Carolina Police Chief Detained At JFK Over Terrorist Alias Name

According to the courts, there is not a “Muslim ban”, however in real life there is undoubtedly a “Muslim side-eye”

Don’t think so? Just ask former Greenville, North Carolina Police Chief Hassan Aden.

According to GlobalNews, Aden was detained for an extended period of time at JFK airport in New York upon returning from a birthday trip to Paris for his 80-year-old mother.

He was told that someone on the terrorist watch list is using his exact name.

“When it goes to 90 minutes with no phone … and you can’t move around, it seems more than an investigation to check your passport,” he said. “It begins to feel like you are in custody.” Aden described the scene in a Facebook post Saturday, adding that the officer who told him that he wasn’t being detained has an “ignorance of the law and the Fourth Amendment” of the U.S. Constitution that should disqualify him as a customs officer. “I certainly was not free to leave,” Aden said.

52-year-old Hassan Aden has lived in America for 42 years. He worked for the Greenville Police Department for 25 years. Still, his name is of major concern to the U.S. government.

Guess “Blue Lives” Don’t matter as much when they are attached to brown faces.

Image via WITN