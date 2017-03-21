Make ‘Em Say Uhh! There’s A Master P Biopic On The Way

Will you be watching????

Master P Shooting His Biopic With Queen Latifah, Wendell Pierce

90s dirty-south rap fans have a reason to rejoice today now that there’s a new biopic on the way.

Master P’s announced that he’s shooting his own biopic this summer and he’s got some Hollywood heavyweights in the cast.

Queen Latifah and Wendell Pierce will be part of the project that will be filmed primarily in New Orleans. Audience goers will experience the actual neighborhoods Percy Miller grew up in from the Calliope projects to his elementary school.

The working title is “King Of The South”—sorry TIP!

“We have so much respect for what P has done in the game, we want to help make sure that his story is told authentically with A-list talent, says Shakim Compere, Queen Latifah’s production partner. “This is a great role for Queen Latifah, Master P had an amazing story and has broken a lot of barriers in hip hop, paving the way for artists to make real money. King of the South is a real rags to riches story where moviegoers will leave the theaters inspired,” continued Compere.

Master P also added that this is the perfect time to share his journey.

“The timing is right for me to tell my story, it was tough back then especially being from the South, New Orleans was the murder capital at the time. I want others to learn from my mistakes and understand my work ethic of never giving up, no matter what it may look like,” said P Miller.

Master P is having open casting for “King of The South” and he’s looking for New Orleans natives.

Open casting begins Tuesday, April 4th at 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM in Gretna, Louisiana. For additional information go to www.kingofthesouth.com

Will YOU be watching Master P’s biopic???