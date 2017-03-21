Preciousness: Baba Mahershala Ali Shares Sweet Snap With Baby Bari
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Mahershala Ali Posts Photo With His Daughter Bari Najma
The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali shared a photo of him cradling his newborn daughter Bari Najma on Instagram. You may recall she was born just days before he was victorious in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Oscars.
He previously shared this shot of his wife Amatus-Sami holding her.