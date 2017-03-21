Preciousness: Baba Mahershala Ali Shares Sweet Snap With Baby Bari

Bari x Abu 💜 A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Mahershala Ali Posts Photo With His Daughter Bari Najma

The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived. Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali shared a photo of him cradling his newborn daughter Bari Najma on Instagram. You may recall she was born just days before he was victorious in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Oscars.

Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali 💜2/22/17 #pisces A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:22pm PST

He previously shared this shot of his wife Amatus-Sami holding her.