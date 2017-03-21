Love & Hip Hop Harem: Alexis Skyy Throws Nasty Shots At Masika Kalysha On Twitter Over Fetty Wap!

Alexis Skky Calls Masika “Zika Virus” And She Responds On Twitter

There were a lot of twists and turns on last night’s episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. It seems like the producers were eager to get out their introductions of new cast members by the second and third episodes, regardless of any of it making sense. Among these new reality faces entered Alexis Sky. The model made a brief appearance in a final scene featuring Jessica Dime. The two met up for a “date” with Tommy and Young Joc.

Cut to the green screen to Jessica and she introduces her friend “You may know Alexis for dating FETTY WAP…” with extra exaggeration on his name. There wasn’t a Fetty in sight, and it had nothing to do with the scene but that doesn’t matter. Cut to twitter and Alexis throws shots, very obviously at #LHHH’s Masika Kalysha, the mother of Fetty Wap’s baby.

It’s unknown what prompted the “Zika virus” tweet thread, but this is how Masika responded.

Ww already reported that Alexis would be joining the Hollywood cast of the franchise and Masika was “freaking out” when she found out she was about to shoot a scene with her. Do you think these two will calm down and get over their Fetty beef for the sake of reality TV?