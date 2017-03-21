Lil Wayne Has “No Worries” About “BullIsht Azz Birdman” [Video]

"There's too much good pussy… to worry about bullshit-ass Birdman." -@liltunechi #LIVEATTHEBBQ 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Mass Appeal (@massappeal) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Lil Wayne Expresses Feelings About Birdman Onstage

Birdman hasn’t been getting any passes for his fu**ery this week. Just as Rick Ross called him out onstage at the Woodie Awards in Austin last week, Lil Wayne also aired out the rap mogul during his SXSW set for Mass Appeal.

“Ladies and gentlemen we’ve had an awesome time tonight,” he said to the crowd at the Stubbs BBQ last week.

“In all honesty, I know y’all do know I am going through some bullsh** with my motherfu**in’ career. Ni**as trying to steer my career without letting me do or say a damn thing. But, it’s moments like this that make that bullshit this big to me,” he said while holding his thumb and his index finger like an inch apart. “I appreciate you.”

Said bullsh** reared its head just last week when Rick Ross spoke on the matter on his new record “Idols Become Rivals” and Birdman took time out to respond. Just in case you think he’s stressing or letting this isht get to him, Lil Wayne would like you to watch the video below.