“First Family Of Hip Hop’s” LeA Robinson Drops Music Vid “Hey Young Boy”

Singer & Reality Starlet Premieres New Video On BOSSIP

“First Family of Hip Hop’s” LeA Robinson has premiered her new visual for her song “Hey Young Boy.”

Using a sample of Slick Rick’s “Hey Young World,” the granddaughter of Sugar Hill Records founder Sylvia Robinson sings about wanting a man to stop playing around and get serious about their relationship.

Robinson – who was born LeAnetta Robinson – said “Hey Young Boy” is a song off of her forthcoming EP, “S.A.Y. (Songs About You).”

“I’ve never felt more proud to release such a great collection of music to the world,” Robinson said. “The legacy will continue.”

What do you think of the new video?