Tip “T.I.” Harris, Trae Tha Truth & Hustle Gang Shut Down SXSW with After Hours Showcase and Brunch Event

This past weekend Hustle Gang invaded SXSW with an after-hours brunch and vibe event titled, The Hustle Gang Experience, powered by Beer N Tacos & Chariot. Headed by Hustle Gang President, Tip “T.I.” Harris and Vice President Trae Tha Truth, this showcase gave a platform for the new Hustle Gang roster to show their skills. The night kicked off with a performance by Tip’s son, Domani Harris with music off his recently released project Constellation, followed by RaRa with songs such as ‘FWM’ off his debut project I Am What I Am. Tokyo Jetz then killed the stage performing viral hit ‘DM’, Yung Booke & London Jae performing top Atlanta song ‘H.I.T.V.’ and wrapping with ‘Texas Ambassador’ Trae Tha Truth performing some classic records like ‘Swangin’ and new music from Tip’s forthcoming album.

Guests indulged in bbq and brunch by 512 BBQ and the crafted “Grand Hustle” specialty cocktail by D’usse Cognac. “I’m very impressed by the energy and magnitude of performing skills my young artists on Hustle Gang have shown so far at SXSW,” Tip states, “Last night gave us all an opportunity to show the world that it’s hustle gang business from here on out and we want smoke!” Notables in attendance included K Camp (hip hop artist), Uncle Murda (hip hop artist), Shanelle West Coast (MTV’s Ridiculousness) and Drummaboy (Producer)

