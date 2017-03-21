BOSSIP Premiere: Tony Sunshine’s New Music Video “Talk About It”

Former Terror Squad Crooner Back With A New Single

The Bronx’s own Tony Sunshine is back with a new music video about relationship’s ups and downs for his new tune “Talk About It.”

In the video, Tony Sunshine’s girlfriend has it out with him for spending too much time at the studio in the company of a young woman. But Tony sings that he doesn’t want to fight, and although some of his moves seem suspect, she’s the only woman that he wants.

What do you think of the video?