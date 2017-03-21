“I Like Art” Type: Solange Looks Bangin’ In Bust Magazine This Spring

Solange Is “Proud, Black And Feminist” For Bust Magazine’s April Issue

Here goes Solange being all artsy and beautful again…

When Solange isn’t somewhere on the Earth killing festival stages, she’s killing photoshoots. The singer is featured in the April/May issue of Bust Magazine, letting her locks free and her skin glow. Photos from the younger Knowles sister’s cover story was tweeted on Saint Heron’s twitter. We haven’t been able to read yet what Solo has to say in it, but judging from the quotes on the cover she touches on her pride and feminism.

Solange paid hommage to Bust magazine with a tweet last night.

Best @bust_magazine 's to ever do it tho pic.twitter.com/zHAD9SJgsa — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) March 21, 2017

Here is a preview from her own Bust Magazine shoot hitting stands March 28th.





