Sak Pase?!?! Wyclef Put In Cuffs After Being Mistaken For Pistol-Whippin’ Armed Robber

Wyclef Placed In Handcuffs When L.A. Sheriff’s Mistake Him For Robbery Suspect

Some top-notch cops tried to get Wyclef Jean gone until November.

‘Clef took to Instagram and Twitter early this morning to vent about his near-arrest when the L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies mistook him for a violent armed robber.

Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!! A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

A report in CNN states that Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Charles Duncan and his posse were on the hunt for a man wearing a red bandana, just like the one Wyclef was wearing.

