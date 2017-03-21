No Thinx: Employees Says “Nasty” Period Panty Maker Sexually Harassed Them
Thinx Founder Miki Agrawal Accused Of Sexual Harassment
The founder of Thinx, a brand that produces period underwear, is being accused of sexual harassment. Former Thinx employee Chelsea Leibow has filed a complaint against CEO Miki Agrawal with the City of New York Commission on Human Rights according to The Cut. Leibow claims that Agrawal was sexist, ageist and sexually inappropriate at work.
Thinx employees work in a “culture of fear” were females in their twenties according to her claim, were referred to as “children” and women in their 30’s called “nannies”. Leibow also says the CEO would grab female employees by their breasts, exposing them and often change clothes in front of them. She’s allegedly facetimed from the toilet and shared nude photos of herself–and others–with employees. She’s also spoken in great detail about her “squirting” experiences around the office.
The former PR professional told New York Magazine “I felt that Miki objectified my body when she declared that she was ‘obsessed’ with it and made very detailed comments about my breasts, and it also seemed like a way for Miki to assert her dominance over female employees by simply doing whatever she wanted to do without asking, and showing she could get away with it.”
