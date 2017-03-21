Watch It Tonight! “Insecure” Showrunner Prentice Penny’s New Show “Upscale” Will Upgrade Your Life

The #Insecurehbo writing staff getting #upscaleWithPrentice we channeled our inner @saintrecords 🔥💯 A post shared by Prentice Penny (@the_a_prentice) on Mar 21, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

“Insecure” Showrunner Prentice Penny Steps In Front Of The Camera For “Upscale”

Helmed by the noted showrunner, writer and producer Prentice Penny (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Insecure) and infused with his comedic sensibility, the lifestyle series Upscale with Prentice Penny will premiere on truTV on Tuesday, March 21 at 10pm ET/PT.

In each episode, creator and host Penny will embark on a journey to demystify what it takes to live an upscale life, exploring a variety of topics ranging from food and wine to travel and fashion. From buying a better bottle of wine to getting a custom-made suit for less than some off-the-rack options, Upscale with Prentice Penny is about offering viewers ways to live a more elevated lifestyle by unlocking a world that often feels unattainable. Penny will be joined on his journey by some famous friends including Adam Pally(The Mindy Project) and Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and will “upscale” a range of topics including travel, the workday, date night, apologies, dressing up, cooking, your sex life, gift giving, summer, home entertainment, health and fitness, and taking a day off. The series is executive produced by Defy Media with executive producers Penny, Chris Pollack and Jared Hoffman, alongside James Moore.

Prentice posted a few photos from the writers room at “Insecure” today where he was celebrated in advance of the premiere.

