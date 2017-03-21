Hip-Hop Beef: T.I. Roasts Safaree Over Nicki Minaj, Safaree Disses Him And Lil Duval “My D**k Bigger Than You”

By Bossip Staff
T.I. And Safaree Trade Insults On Hip-Hop Squares

As some of you may be aware, VH1 has taken the old-school game show Hollywood Squares and revamped it into Hip-Hop Squares.

A deleted scene from last week’s episode is creating a stir between two of the contestants.

At one point at the taping T.I. and Lil Duval appear to be clowning Safaree for being a Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood cast member.

T.I.: “He on Love & Hip-Hop? I thought his hip-hop love had went on. I ain’t know he had a hip-hop love no mo’.”

As you might imagine Safaree’s b!t¢#assness flared up immediately and he went on a butt-hurt attack.

While T.I.’s diss might seem a little unwarranted, word is that Tip and Nicki’s ex allegedly have a ting in common that might be the source of the contentious words.

