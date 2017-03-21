Hip-Hop Beef: T.I. Roasts Safaree Over Nicki Minaj, Safaree Disses Him And Lil Duval “My D**k Bigger Than You”
T.I. And Safaree Trade Insults On Hip-Hop Squares
As some of you may be aware, VH1 has taken the old-school game show Hollywood Squares and revamped it into Hip-Hop Squares.
A deleted scene from last week’s episode is creating a stir between two of the contestants.
At one point at the taping T.I. and Lil Duval appear to be clowning Safaree for being a Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood cast member.
T.I.: “He on Love & Hip-Hop? I thought his hip-hop love had went on. I ain’t know he had a hip-hop love no mo’.”
As you might imagine Safaree’s b!t¢#assness flared up immediately and he went on a butt-hurt attack.
While T.I.’s diss might seem a little unwarranted, word is that Tip and Nicki’s ex allegedly have a ting in common that might be the source of the contentious words.
Hey #roommates so the TI and Safaree beef stems from T.I's mistress Ana Montana (a well known escort) was also Safaree's girlfriend from November of 2015 to around March of 2016… Ana is allegedly the reason Ti and Tiny were getting a divorce. Safaree addresses this in his new single "All That" where he says "ya side piece? I'm not wifing that" click the link in my bio for the full story #safaree #stuntgang #lhhh #anamontana #ti
